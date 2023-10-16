3 positive takeaways in the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 loss to the Rams
The Arizona Cardinals once again disappointed the Red Sea in what was its second trying performance in as many weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
Earlier tonight, I stated the Arizona Cardinals were a bad second half team, and that’s just one of many negative things we can take away from their latest blowout loss. We can focus on the doom and gloom all we want, thanks to the Cards looking flat once again in their loss to the Rams. Or, we can shift our focus to the few positives that came out of this Week 6 contest.
The Cardinals running game, for example, didn’t look flat without James Conners’ steady presence, and they averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a group. They also have a rookie who is on pace to put up some solid numbers this season, and perhaps more once Kyler Murray is back under center (assuming he does play this year). Finally, there is one player on defense who is also worthy of recognition, and they had yet another productive game.
3 takeaways in Arizona Cardinals loss to Rams
1 - Cardinals may have a decent running back committee
So much for Keaontay Ingram’s paltry performances as of late, since the second-year back snagged a solid 4.0 yards per carry on 40 yards rushing. Sure, bad luck still hit him at times, but at least Ingram made the most of his touches today, and finished giving Cardinals fans hope that he could be a sound RB2 in this league.
Damien Williams was the surprise, racking up 36 yards on eight carries, good for 4.5 yards per. Williams is an older back who may only be around for this season, but he’s a good stopgap until James Conner makes his way back into the lineup.
We were hoping to see more of Emari Demercado touching the rock this week, but with Ingram and Williams playing well, someone had to be the odd man out. Nevertheless, Demercado gave us two carries for 11 yards, and albeit a limited sample size, the undrafted rookie has been promising over the past two weeks.