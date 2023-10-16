3 positive takeaways in the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 loss to the Rams
The Arizona Cardinals once again disappointed the Red Sea in what was its second trying performance in as many weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Michael Wilson is a brewing playmaker
While it’s true that two of Michael Wilson’s three catches today game late in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach, we still shouldn’t ignore that fact that he’s caught 18 out of 22 targets, good for an 81.8 catch percentage, for 317 yards, 17.6 yards per catch, and two touchdowns. Do the match, and across 17 games, Wilson is on pace for 51 catches, 898 yards, and between five and six touchdowns, which isn’t bad for a rookie.
And remember, this is all happening with Joshua Dobbs playing quarterback, whose arm strength isn’t a great fit with Wilson being a vertical threat. To that end, Wilson has been dynamic, and you can only wonder what he will do with a strong-armed quarterback like Kyler Murray lining up under center.
So yeah, Wilson’s 62 receiving yards and 20.7 yards per catch isn’t as glamorous considering he racked up most of those yards in the fourth quarter. But the six-game sample size shows that Monti Ossenfort may have hit a home run with this pick.