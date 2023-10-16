3 positive takeaways in the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 loss to the Rams
The Arizona Cardinals once again disappointed the Red Sea in what was its second trying performance in as many weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Kyzir White is a Pro Bowl caliber player
Once again, the Cardinals defense was awful this week, allowing quarterback Matthew Stafford to torch them for 9.4 yards per pass attempt, even if he only threw for 226 yards. However, Stafford didn’t need to throw the ball often, thanks to the fact the Rams rumbled for 6.4 yards per carry off of 178 rushing yards.
But Kyzir White has been the one consistency on the Arizona Cardinals defense this season. In this game, White racked up eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit, and he’s been the best centerpiece the Red Sea could have asked for in safety Budda Baker’s absence.
Through six games, White has 55 combined tackles (32 solo), two sacks, an interception, two quarterback hits, and five tackles behind the line. White could easily pass the 150-mark in combined tackles, and he’s also on pace for between five and six sacks, and nearly 15 tackles for loss. It’s safe to say Monti Ossenfort made a terrific signing when he brought White to the desert.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and ESPN.com)