Potential trade partner is developing for Arizona Cardinals passer Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals signal-caller would make a lot of sense for a Dallas Cowboys squad that may be souring on Dak Prescott.
By Jim Koch
One of these days, Arizona Cardinals fans are going to find out what's going on with Kyler Murray. The club's starting quarterback of the last four seasons was eligible to come off of the injured-reserve list last Sunday. However, journeyman Josh Dobbs was once again under center for the Cards' 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
It's entirely possible that Murray isn't quite healthy enough to get back on the playing field for Arizona. After all, it was a devastating and serious knee injury that the signal-caller suffered in December of 2022. While there's a chance that the 26-year-old simply isn't ready to return, there's also another train of thought surrounding Murray's complicated situation.
A large contingent of observers believe that the Cardinals brand-new regime would like to move on from Murray. The polarizing passer is a product of both Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, two individuals who are no longer a part of the Redbirds organization. Both general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon may have different ideas about who should be leading the team's offense going forward.
With that thought in mind, it would not be completely surprising to see the Cards move on from Murray in 2024. In fact, a potential destination has surfaced for the first-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly dominated by the San Francisco 49ers. The final score, 42-10, was quite indicative of how bad things are going for "America's Team". One player, in particular, is really getting on the nerves of the Dallas fanbase.
Arizona Cardinals passer would be returning to his home state if he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott served up not one, not two but three interceptions to the 49ers defense. There are rumblings that the franchise and it's fans are getting fed up with the 30-year-old veteran. Would Dallas owner Jerry Jones be interested in a homecoming for a Texas high-school football legend like Murray?
The 5 foot 10, 207 pound Murray was born in Bedford, Texas, a short 15-minute drive from where the Cowboys reside. Coincidentally, the two-time Pro Bowler has never lost a matchup as a starter at AT&T Stadium. Dating back to his high-school days, Murray has amassed a sparkling 9-0 record on Dallas' home field.
Prescott still has one year left (after the current campaign) on the four-year, $160 million contract he signed back in 2021. Trading for Murray, of course, would also involve finding a taker for Prescott. That may be easier said than done, when you consider the fact that the former fourth-round draft choice is scheduled to earn a base salary of $29 million next year.
Then again, that amount of money for a starting quarterback in today's world of professional football could actually be considered a bargain. There are quite a few squads in the league who would jump at the chance of acquiring Prescott. That being said, there will also be plenty of Cowboys enthusiasts who would love to see Murray taking the offensive reigns for the team in '24 and beyond.
(Salary information provided by Spotrac.com)