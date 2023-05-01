Predicting the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster following the 2023 NFL Draft
Offensive Line
Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Hjalte Froholdt, Paris Johnson Jr., D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, Lecitus Smith, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines II
Beachum and Humphries will most likely play tackle, while Hernandez and rookie Paris Johnson Jr. play guard. At this point, Hjalte Froholdt has the inside track to play center, though Lecitus Smith saw practice reps there last season and rookie Jon Gaines II has a couple games of experience at the position.
Defensive Line
L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Dante Stills, Kevin Strong, Carlos Watkins
If there has ever been a free for all, it’s at defensive line. Note, that a few players listed as linebackers will find their names here if the Arizona Cardinals confirm they’re switching to a 4-3 base, but as it stands, it’s up in the air. Anyway, look for Collier, Strong, and Watkins to see ample playing time, while Fotu and Lawrence play nose tackle. Stills could rotate in with the projected ends in this scheme.
Linebackers
Krys Barnes, Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari, Owen Pappoe, Myjai Sanders, Isaiah Simmons, Cameron Thomas, Kyzir White, Josh Woods
There is a chance nearly every player listed above will see playing time. Barnes, White, and Pappoe will play on the inside, while Thomas, Sanders, and Ojulari take reps at edge. Zaven Collins could see time at both outside and inside linebacker, while Simmons will play all over the field, though for purposes of this article, he’s listed in his natural position at linebacker. Woods will see time on special teams.