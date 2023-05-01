Predicting the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster following the 2023 NFL Draft
Cornerbacks
Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, Kris Boyd
Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton are the likely starters, though don’t be surprised if Garrett Williams eventually cuts into their playing time. Christian Matthew and Kei-Trel Clark should provide depth, while Kris Boyd makes the roster as a special teamer.
Safeties
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Juju Hughes, Josh Thomas
As with Hopkins, there is no reason to believe Budda Baker won’t be in the desert come training camp, so at this point, he’s on the roster. Jalen Thompson also naturally makes it, while Juju Hughes and Josh Tomas slide in as backups.
Specialists
Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney, Joe Fortunato
Prater likely returns at kicker, though there is a small chance the Arizona Cardinals roll with Elliott Fry if they wish to get younger at the position. Nolan Cooney is the likely punter, while Joe Fortunato is your probable long snapper.