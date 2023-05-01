Fansided
Raising Zona
Home/Cardinals Roster

Predicting the Arizona Cardinals 53 man roster following the 2023 NFL Draft

Sion Fawkes
Paris Johnson Jr. (second from left) with general manager Monti Ossenfort (left), head coach
Paris Johnson Jr. (second from left) with general manager Monti Ossenfort (left), head coach / Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next
Kei'Trel Clark
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl - Liberty v Georgia Southern / James Gilbert/GettyImages

Cornerbacks

Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, Kris Boyd

Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton are the likely starters, though don’t be surprised if Garrett Williams eventually cuts into their playing time. Christian Matthew and Kei-Trel Clark should provide depth, while Kris Boyd makes the roster as a special teamer. 

Safeties

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Juju Hughes, Josh Thomas

As with Hopkins, there is no reason to believe Budda Baker won’t be in the desert come training camp, so at this point, he’s on the roster. Jalen Thompson also naturally makes it, while Juju Hughes and Josh Tomas slide in as backups. 

Specialists

Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney, Joe Fortunato

Prater likely returns at kicker, though there is a small chance the Arizona Cardinals roll with Elliott Fry if they wish to get younger at the position. Nolan Cooney is the likely punter, while Joe Fortunato is your probable long snapper. 

Marvin Pierre is an undrafted free agent Cardinals fans should know. dark. Must Read

facebooktwitterreddit