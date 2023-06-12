Fansided
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during organized team activities at Dignity
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during organized team activities at Dignity / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals players Zaven Collins (25), Myjai Sanders (41) and Jalen Thompson (34) pose for pictures / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY

Strong Safety

Budda Baker, JuJu Hughes

If all goes according to plan, Budda Baker will factor in as the strong safety and become a leader on not just the defense, but a young Arizona Cardinals team. Hughes is the likeliest option to back up Baker. 

Free Safety

Jalen Thompson

Jalen Thompson can man the position and once again play a role in what has become one of the NFL’s best tandems at safety. Hughes will likely back up Thompson as well. 

Star

Isaiah Simmons

And finally, we have Isaiah Simmons, who will likely end up focusing primarily on one position if recent reports hold any water. The question is, where? We will find out soon enough. 

Specialists

Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Aaron Brewer

Sooner than later, the Arizona Cardinals need to get younger at kicker, but it won’t happen in 2023. Prater, coming off of another good season, sticks around yet again. 

This one will come down to Matt Haack or the inspiring Nolan Cooney. At this point, I’m going with the Arizona State product. 

Aaron Brewer was a surprise re-signing, but his sense of familiarity adds yet another piece to what could be a formidable all-around special teams unit.

