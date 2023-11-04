Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four matchups after their 1-7 start
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-7, and this is often the time of the season to start talking about the draft. But Kyler Murray’s return will change that in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals dropped their previous five games, and they are deservedly the worst team in football. But with Kyler Murray slated to return the following week (if not this Sunday, depending on what Jonathan Gannon says tomorrow), there will be excitement brewing in the desert.
No, there isn’t a chance for the Cards to turn their season around enough to make the playoffs, but they can always end it on a high note, especially with Murray taking his first in-game reps in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense. So whether you are a fan or a critic of the quarterback, chances are, you will be watching.
So how will Murray fare when he returns? Keep reading to see how well the Cardinals stack up against their next four opponents, and if the former number one pick can win a couple of games by Week 12.
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four matchups
Week 9: at Cleveland Browns
The Arizona Cardinals officially have Kyler Murray listed as questionable for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland’s league-best defense could be too much for quarterback Clayton Tune if he takes the reins, and they will also be without running back Emari Demercado.
Michael Wilson is also questionable, and if he misses his one, then Tune and Company will have a tough time overcoming this defense. The only way Arizona wins this one is if they can get Keaontay Ingram rolling early and take pressure off of Tune (or Murray), but on paper, this one looks like a loss.
While the Cards will drop to 1-8 on the year, the excitement should start brewing for quarterback Kyler Murray’s return. And he may have some magic up his sleeve when Week 10 rolls around.