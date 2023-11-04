Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four matchups after their 1-7 start
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-7, and this is often the time of the season to start talking about the draft. But Kyler Murray’s return will change that in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Kyler Murray will return for the Cardinals Week 10 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons unless he suffers an unforeseen setback between now and then. Regardless, it will be his first home game in nearly a year, so the energy will be high both among the Cardinals players and those attending the game.
The Falcons, however, boast a top 10 defense, and that will make this sorely underrated team tough to beat. However, a potential quarterback controversy could be erupting, so if that lingers into Week 10, that could play into the Cardinals hands.
Atlanta’s passing has been up-and-down this season, but they also take a lot of sacks: the fifth-most in the league after eight weeks. They can get the ball rolling with the running game, but the Cards could also have James Conner and Emari Demercado back for this matchup to counter the Falcons.
Overall, expect a low-scoring game, but a narrow Cardinals win in Murray’s first game back. His presence will be the deciding factor.