Predicting every national TV game for Cardinals this season
The Arizona Cardinals were one of four teams that did not receive a primetime game during the 2023 season. There was a rule in place for several years that required every team to have at least one primetime game, usually getting placed in a Thursday night game. That rule was waived last year and the Cardinals were hit hard by it, not getting a single standalone game.
Hopefully, that isn't the case this year. The Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft, which should give their offense some major juice so fingers crossed that the NFL throws them at least one primetime game in 2024 because of their new and improved offense.
If the Cardinals do get a primetime game, who could they go up against? Let's look at some potential opponents for them should they get a standalone match-up.
Potential Cardinals primetime game opponents in 2024
NFC West rival
It feels like the most likely path to a primetime game for Arizona is against one of its division rivals. The Cardinals went winless in the NFC West in 2023 but it's a new year and they have some firepower to stack up against their divisional foes. The 49ers and Rams should have their fair share of primetime games on the schedule for 2024 but perhaps the Cardinals and Seahawks could square off on Thursday night or even on a Monday night.
Chicago Bears
When thinking about up-and-coming teams in 2024, the Cardinals and the Bears are two teams that might be discussed. We've talked about why the Cardinals are an up-and-coming team this year but the Bears are in that conversation because of their first overall quarterback, Caleb Williams, and the wide array of weapons they have. Their defense also played well down the stretch
Miami Dolphins
When looking at some AFC teams to pit against the Cardinals in a potential primetime game, the Dolphins might be a fun match-up. Both teams have great offensive weapons and it could be a fun shootout under the lights. That being said, this doesn't seem like a super realistic option but it might be a lot of fun.