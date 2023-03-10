Predictions! Who will the Arizona Cardinals re-sign? Who will they let walk?
4 - Will Hernandez
Will Hernandez will be 28 this year, so he fits the billing for a younger Cardinals team. He also played well in 13 games, and Hernandez gave fans hope that he can be a long-term fixture on the offensive line. .
I can also see Ossenfort willing to bring back the interior lineman since he would also fill an otherwise barren position. Prediction: Re-sign.
5 - Andy Lee
Andy Lee returned to the desert last season and had a solid year, with increases inside the 20, and a substantial decrease in touchbacks in 2022 as opposed to his 2021 outing.
While Lee’s older age goes against the younger billing of what the Arizona Cardinals want, he would also give the Redbirds a reliable punter for another season in which they will probably need one. Prediction: Re-sign.
6 - Byron Murphy
Word has it that Byron Murphy might get paid rather well this offseason, and if he’s looking for a larger contract, the Cardinals might want to steer clear. Murphy has had his fair share of injury issues, as he saw action in just nine games last season.
While he’s one of the NFL’s better corners overall, he also struggled last season, allowing a 103.1 passer rating, a 63.6% completion percentage, and he logged just four deflected passes. Prediction: Let Walk.