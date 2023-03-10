Predictions! Who will the Arizona Cardinals re-sign? Who will they let walk?
7 - Ben Niemann
One of the more pleasant surprises in 2022, Ben Niemann stepped up for the Arizona Cardinals and recorded 70 tackles and a fumble recovery. And while he’s nothing more than a tackling machine, Niemann could step in, start at one of the linebacker positions, and fill the role admirably.
He would also be a huge help if the Cards decide to let Isaiah Simmons roam the defense. Overall, he’s worth taking another look at. Prediction: Re-sign.
8 - Matt Prater
Like Andy Lee, Matt Prater is older, but he also posted his highest field goal accuracy percentage since 2015 at 88%. And with a long of 57 yards, it’s clear that Prater still has plenty of leg left in him, despite the fact he will turn 39.
Also like Lee, if the Cardinals keep Prater around, he will at least fill the special teams position for another season, allowing the Redbirds to worry about more pressing needs. Prediction: Re-sign.
9 - Justin Pugh
Justin Pugh started just five games last season before a torn ACL ended his campaign. Yet another aging player, he’s someone who I’d be shocked to see in a cardinal and white uniform next season.
Further, Pugh would also like to chase a Super Bowl ring at this point in his career, so I don’t see him returning. Prediction: Let Walk.