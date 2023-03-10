Predictions! Who will the Arizona Cardinals re-sign? Who will they let walk?
10 - Nick Vigil
We thought we’d see more of Nick Vigil last season, but after just four games and two starts, chances are the new regime won’t take another chance on him. Don’t look for them to bring back Vigil. Prediction: Let Walk.
11 - Maxx Williams
This past season, Trey McBride had a breakout second half following Zach Ertz’s season-ending injury, leaving Williams to be more of an afterthought. And while Williams showed some flashes during his time in the desert, look for the Arizona Cardinals to hang onto Ertz while McBride works his way into a TE1 role.
This would delegate Williams to a TE3 role, and it’s probably best if the Cards take a flier on a younger talent. Prediction: Let Walk.
12 - Greg Dortch
Few on the Cards played like Dortch did in 2022. Though undersized, he’s young and productive, having amassed 52 receptions, 467 yards, and 2 touchdowns. While there are no guarantees, Dortch deserves another chance to shine in the desert.
He was a remarkable fixture on offense last season, and you can even argue that he was the Cardinals best offensive puzzle piece thanks to his ability to produce when given the chance. Prediction: Re-sign.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)