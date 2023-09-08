3 prime opportunities the Arizona Cardinals must capitalize on in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of opportunities to fuel both their present and future in 2023. Let’s discuss three opportunities they cannot squander.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Beating the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns
Revenge wins are sweet, and head coach Jonathan Gannon would love nothing more than to march into Lincoln Financial Field and steal a win. Sure, the Philadelphia fans and media had to point the finger at someone after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl, and Gannon’s abrupt exit from the City of Brotherly Love only added fuel to that fire.
The truth is, any logical observer would acknowledge that a collapse in a big game is a collective effort, not the actions of any one man or unit. But it certainly gives Gannon and the Cardinals something to look forward to and an opportunity to beat the defending NFC Champions in what would be, at this point in time, considered a major upset.
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will return to Cleveland in November to face his old team, the Browns. This gives the Arizona Cardinals a chance not only to secure two “revenge wins,” but to also get the best of a pair of talented teams in a cold weather environment, proving they are a better team than the NFL universe claims.