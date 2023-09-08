3 prime opportunities the Arizona Cardinals must capitalize on in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of opportunities to fuel both their present and future in 2023. Let’s discuss three opportunities they cannot squander.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Bringing out the best in Kyler Murray
Regardless of how the Arizona Cardinals fare this season, one thing they must do is get the best out of quarterback Kyler Murray when he returns to action. There will be a cluster of fans and analysts all year who want to see the Cards start with a new face at quarterback, but if you already have a potential franchise player on the roster, you make the most of that opportunity.
If the Cardinals bring out the best in their current quarterback, they can immediately build around him as opposed to drafting someone during the last weekend in April. The latter route would force that new quarterback to work with who the Cards already have, then start building around them in 2025, setting the team back yet another season, or at least logically speaking.
Arizona will get Murray back this season, and they need to fully tailor their offense to give him the best chance to be successful this year. If they do, it will dramatically shorten their “rebuilding” curve.