Projecting the future of 7 potential cut candidates for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few cut candidates for 2024, and while some will indeed stay, others will be on their way out.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Dennis Daley, G
When healthy, Dennis Daley struggled, as did his peers with whom he almost always seemed to be locked in a position battle. Ossenfort will likely try again at guard, and like receiver, free agency and the NFL Draft are two destinations for the general manager to upgrade the position.
Once Ossenfort finds potential replacements, the only chance Daley would have at sticking around would be as a backup. But Jon Gaines will also return for 2024, and the younger player will undoubtedly have an edge over the ineffective veteran.
Verdict: Cut
3 - Kelvin Beachum, T
Kelvin Beachum found himself on the bench as the Arizona Cardinals went with the veteran in D.J. Humphries and the rookie in Paris Johnson. He started just two games in 2023, which was a career-low. Beachum is also aging and will turn 35 in 2024, so there are several reasons to let him finish his career elsewhere.
However, there is also a good chance Humphries doesn’t return (see next slide), so that could save Beachum even if the Cardinals brought in one more tackle via the NFL Draft. Beachum would also provide an outstanding veteran presence for a rookie like Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt should either of them or a similar player make their way to Glendale.
Verdict: Stays in Arizona