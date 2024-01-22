Projecting the future of 7 potential cut candidates for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few cut candidates for 2024, and while some will indeed stay, others will be on their way out.
By Sion Fawkes
6 - Zach Pascal, WR
Zach Pascal could have taken advantage of a weak receiving unit, but he instead ended up with just four catches all year. Pascal saw time in 202 snaps on offense this past season, so it’s not like he wasn’t getting a few chances, and it also isn’t like the veteran receiver hasn’t performed in previous stops, having recorded 44 receptions in 2020.
However, given his value on special teams and in the run blocking game, Pascal could still have a role in 2024. So unless Ossenfort stacks the receiver room or if the Cardinals sign a few more role players who provide more value on special teams, it’s tough to imagine Pascal will go anywhere.
Verdict: Stays in Arizona
7 - James Conner, RB
Oh yes, we have to talk about James Conner because although he is coming off the best season of his career, the Arizona Cardinals lead back in 2023 is also injury-prone and aging.
Cutting ties with Conner will undoubtedly free up cap space that the Cards can use to bring in younger, more durable talent with a similar playing style. However, Conner is also showing no signs of slowing down and has gotten better with age, something you don’t often see in running backs. He has also avoided serious injuries, so even if he’s missed extended time, it’s never been enough to keep him out for an entire season.
Verdict: Definitely stays in Arizona
