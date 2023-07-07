Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Arizona Cardinals history
In a tough group to judge, who ranks the highest in Cardinals all-time quarterbacks?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Neil Lomax
Back in the 1981 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Neil Lomax out of Portland State. He would go on to become one of the top passers in franchise history and currently sits second all-time with 22,771 yards. Lomax tossed 136 touchdowns and 90 interceptions over his Cardinals career while going 47-52-2 as a starter.
Lomax enjoyed the best season of his career back in 1987 when he led the league in passing yards (3,387), completions (275), attempts (463) and yards per game (282.3). Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Lomax finished just 6-6 as a starter that year, which pretty much sums up his entire Arizona career.
The Cardinals saw Lomax hardly finish with a winning record each of his first four seasons, and then finish his final four campaigns in Arizona without one. To be fair, Lomax didn't always have the supporting cast around him. In fact, his offensive line seemed to always be a problem. He was sacked a whopping 362 times during his eight years in Arizona, which is by far and away the most of any Cardinals quarterback ever. Lomax's career sack percentage is over 10 percent -- woof.