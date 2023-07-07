Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Arizona Cardinals history
In a tough group to judge, who ranks the highest in Cardinals all-time quarterbacks?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kurt Warner
Why is Kurt Warner number two on the all-time Cardinals quarterback list when he is fifth on the all-time passing yardage leaderboard? It's pretty simple.
It was Warner who helped the Cardinals get oh, so close to their first ever Super Bowl victory in that dramatic Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That 2008 season was one for the history books. After beginning the season 7-3, Arizona finished the year by losing four of their final six games and entering the playoffs with a measly 9-7 record.
Luckily, the NFC West was an atrocious division and that was still good enough to win it. Warner and the Cardinals got hot in the postseason and rode that momentum all the way to the Super Bowl. During the Cardinals' postseason run, Warner threw for 1,147 yards, 11 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions in those four games.
Warner gave Cardinals fans some of the best memories, and ones they'll cherish forever. The Super Bowl might have been a loss, but it was a wild ride. Warner wasn't just a great player, either. He was and still is a phenomenal human being. There might not be a nicer, more genuine duo of Cardinals teammates, ever, than Warner and Larry Fitzgerald.
Warner finished his Cardinals career with 15,843 passing yards, 100 passing touchdowns and 59 interceptions.