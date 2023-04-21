How many quality starters do the Arizona Cardinals have for 2023?
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have a strong roster, but that doesn’t mean it’s as bad as many around the league claim.
Listen to anyone talking about the state of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals roster, and you will find a common denominator claiming they have one of the NFL’s weakest, regardless of how you spin it. And while their roster is by no means great when you compare it to the league’s best, it also isn’t as bad as many would lead you to believe.
Below, we’ll look at several players on both sides of the ball who you can trust to become at least solid contributors for 2023. No, not all the individuals listed below are or will ever be great players, but they provide value nonetheless, and they could also start or play a key role on most if not all NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals roster better than many claim
Offense
We don’t know if Kyler Murray will ever become a viable franchise quarterback, but he’s shown his ability to take over games more than once in his four-year career. Sure, he regressed last season and he ended up tearing his ACL, but if he comes back strong, the Arizona Cardinals will have something half the league does not: A quarterback to build a team around.
James Conner may be injury prone, but when healthy, he is more than a serviceable running back. While he would fare better with a legit RB2 lining up behind or even alongside him, Conner has shown he can more than handle the bulk of the carries if injuries aren’t slowing him down.
A former first round pick, Marquise Brown is small, but last season, he showed he’s a good fit for the desert, while Trey McBride looked like one of the team’s better pass catchers after Zach Ertz saw his season end thanks to a torn ACL. Even so, Ertz can most likely produce well should he remain with the Cards.
D.J. Humphries, Will Hernandez, and Kelvin Beachum all played well at one point or another. And with the trio presumably healthy, they will once again be important staples on the offensive line.