Top 5 quarterbacks the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Another player with five years of NCAA experience, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is yet another quarterback the Arizona Cardinals could bring to the desert on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. There is also a chance he goes undrafted, so they could even zero in on him as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).
Thompson-Robinson is arguably my favorite quarterback on this list because he’s produced well across multiple years in college, including three seasons of at least 21 touchdown passes. He also completed 69.6% of his passes last season.
Also, like the previous two quarterbacks mentioned, can extend plays. Thompson-Robinson rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns in college.
4 - Jake Haener, Fresno State
Short and undersized has become the theme of today’s article, and Jake Haener is no different, standing at just 6’1, 195lb. But like the names listed above, Haener would fit well in a system tailored around Kyler Murray (or any system, for that matter), so it would make sense if the Arizona Cardinals drafted him.
Of the quarterbacks discussed, Haener is the most accurate, with a career completion percentage of 68.2%. He’s so accurate, that he threw just 18 career interceptions, and 17 across 2.5 seasons as a full time starter.
The only difference is that Haener is not a viable dual threat quarterback. However, he’s going to play mistake-free football at the next level and would be an ideal, high-end backup.