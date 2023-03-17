Top 5 quarterbacks the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
5 - Jaren Hall, BYU
And finally, we got Jaren Hall, yet another undersized, yet intriguing quarterback. He has only two seasons of experience as a starter at the collegiate level, but he made the most of that opportunity, throwing 51 touchdowns and just 11 picks in 2021 and 2022.
Hall boasts a career completion percentage of 65.2%, and he’s also a fair scrambler, with 800 career rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and 4.4 yards per carry. While he doesn’t have the strongest arm, a simplified offense in relief of a starter could cause Hall to thrive if given the chance.
As you can probably see, none of the quarterbacks listed above are exactly eye-popping, and don’t expect any of them to go in the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft. But they are names you should know, as it wouldn’t be surprising if Monti Ossenfort snagged one of the above either late in the draft or as a UDFA.
While they wouldn’t start immediately, they would make a great backup for Murray, and in the short run, could also see some nominal playing time if called upon. We will wait and see if Ossenfort jumps at any of the listed names.
