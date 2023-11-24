Rams vs. Cardinals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Back Arizona’s ground game)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Arizona Cardinals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play a divisional matchup on Sunday, and it’s a game the Rams desperately need to say in the playoff conversation in the NFC.
Can Arizona play spoiler?
If it’s going to a few players on offense are going to have to step up – especially in the running game.
I have three players in this game that I’m eyeing to find the end zone in Week 12.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Rams vs. Cardinals
- James Conner anytime touchdown scorer
- Kyler Murray anytime touchdown scorer
- Puka Nacua anytime touchdown scorer
James Conner anytime touchdown scorer
The Rams have allowed 10 rushing scores this season (10th most in the NFL) and James Conner has returned to a solid workload the last two weeks, carrying the ball 30 times.
Arizona should aim to move the ball on the ground more in this game, especially if Marquise Brown (heel) has to sit out. Conner has just two rushing scores this season – but he missed time on injured reserve.
I expect him to get a chance to find the end zone if the Cardinals stick with the ground attack in Week 12.
Kyler Murray anytime touchdown scorer
Kyler Murray has played two games since returning from a torn ACL, and he’s found the end zone in both of them.
The Cardinals quarterback is a huge threat on the ground, carrying the ball 13 times for 84 yards over the last two weeks.
I wouldn't be shocked to see him get into the end zone this week, especially since he’s the best weapon Arizona has on offense.
Puka Nacua anytime touchdown scorer
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua snapped a four-week scoreless streak in Week 11, finding the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks.
I love him to do the same this week with Cooper Kupp dealing with an ankle injury. In the first four weeks of the season without Kupp, Nacua had 39 catches on 52 targets, scoring once.
I expect Nacua to lead the team in targets if Kupp sits, and Arizona has been very beatable through the air, allowing 17 passing touchdowns this season -- the fifth most in the NFL.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.