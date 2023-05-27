Ranking all 5 running backs on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Ty’Son Williams
Ty’Son Williams’ size jumps out at me more than anything else. At 6’0, 220 lb, Williams could most likely step in and carry the load if needed, but he’s not the most proven player in this league, despite putting up good numbers when he was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
That year, he recorded 35 carries, rushed for 185 yards, logged a touchdown, and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. And while he will be 27, which is at least middle-aged for a back, it’s also important to remember Williams was 24 by the time his rookie season rolled around, giving him more tread than most running backs at his age.
2 - Corey Clement
Corey Clement is another back who produced when called upon, but the 28-year-old hasn’t been the most consistent back out there. However, like Williams, Clement should be rather fresh despite being in the league since 2017, as he has just 211 career carries, and 142 of them came in 2017 and 2018.
Overall, however, I could see the Cardinals ultimately going with a younger talent in favor of the aging Clement. If Ingram impresses, he will get the nod over the journeyman, as will the rookie in Demercado. The only way I see Clement maintaining his ranking is if Ingram and Demercado fail to impress.