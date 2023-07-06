Ranking the Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers vs. the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals pass rush is unproven, but they are a unit with a lot of potential that should grow throughout the season.
The NFC West is among the most underrated divisions in football this season in terms of EDGE rushers. While Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers pretty much gave them the easy victory here, neither the Arizona Cardinals nor their other two division rivals have much to offer.
The Cardinals, at the absolute least, have a unit that can emerge as one of the NFL’s surprises, with a former first round pick joining a group that saw two rookies making solid contributions in 2022. So where do they rank vs. the rest of the NFC West? Keep reading to find out.
Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers ranked vs. NFC West
4 - Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may have the worst EDGE unit in the NFL, and they will need to rely on the likes of Aaron Donald and their defensive line to forge one in 2023. The upside, however, is that they could have an upstart rookie in Byron Young. If Young shows he can play early, then the Rams pass rush may at least look like it has some life.
3 - Arizona Cardinals
Had Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders seen more time with the Arizona Cardinals defense last year, both players may have generated over 3.0 sacks apiece. Look for them to be major players this season, along with newcomer B.J. Ojulari. Also, don’t forget about Zaven Collins, who caught on to the NFL demands with ease last season when he emerged in a full-time role.
2 - Seattle Seahawks
Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor are such an underrated duo, but they combined for 19 sacks in 2022. If their respective stocks keep trending north in 2023, look for the Seattle Seahawks pass rush to become one of the NFL’s better units.
1 - San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa is the entire San Francisco 49ers pass rush, but at this point, he’s all they need. Bosa logged 18.5 sacks in 2022, and he is just now entering the prime of his career. In what has been the norm throughout these overall NFC West rankings, the Niners once again take the number one overall spot.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)