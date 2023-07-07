Ranking the Arizona Cardinals linebackers vs. the NFC West for 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a talented yet underrated set of linebackers set to take the field in 2023. Where do they rank against the rest of the NFC West?
The Arizona Cardinals had a pair of first round picks listed as linebackers this time last year, but Isaiah Simmons saw time at multiple positions, mostly defensive back. Zaven Collins didn’t break out, but he played well enough for us to assume he would lead the unit in 2023.
But Collins won’t see many snaps at linebacker, if offseason workouts and minicamp serve as an indicator. He will likely see more time at EDGE/outside linebacker, prompting two new leaders to take over inside.
Where do they rank vs. the rest of the NFC West? Keep reading for more.
Where the Arizona Cardinals linebackers rank vs. NFC West
4 - Los Angeles Rams
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals are the weak link in the NFC West. But over halfway through these rankings, it seems that the Los Angeles Rams have seen the basement more often, and linebacker is no different.
While the Rams have the solid Ernest Jones starting for them at linebacker, that’s about all they got going for them. Christian Rozeboom is considered their second-best player at the position as of now, and he has 11 career tackles.
3 - Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have quite the underrated unit, with Kyzir White and Krys Barnes looking to become the starters this season. Behind White and Barnes, you’ll find an intriguing rookie prospect in Owen Pappoe, plus a potential darkhorse to receive some snaps in Josh Woods.
Last season, Zaven Collins held down the position. But since he appears to be headed toward EDGE, expect him to see few, if any, snaps at linebacker.
2 - Seattle Seahawks
After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, the ageless Bobby Wagner returns to the Seattle Seahawks to lead what should be a top-ten unit this season. Jordyn Brooks is effective against the run, and Devin Bush is a former 10th overall pick who you should not write off as a bust just yet.
In a worst-case scenario, Bush provides incredible depth behind Wagner and Brooks. And overall, if this trio stays healthy, few opponents will run up the middle on them.
1 - San Francisco 49ers
Surprise, surprise, look at who’s number one again! The San Francisco 49ers have an incredible unit of linebackers that could be one of, if not the best, in the league.
Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner lead the group, and there may not be a duo better equipped to play both the run and the pass so well. Oren Burks also factors in as the primary backup and as someone who can add some extra run support when need
