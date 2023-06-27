Ranking the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks against the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are generally considered the weakest of the NFC West teams, though their quarterbacks stack up well vs. their intra-divisional rivals.
The NFC West isn’t the most quarterback-friendly division. In fact, the NFC isn’t a quarterback-friendly conference this year with Jalen Hurts who’s only had one good year and a quarterback who’s never led his team to an NFC Championship Game in Dak Prescott leading off. The overrated Daniel Jones could even be up there this season, so it goes to show just how bleak things are among NFC quarterbacks.
And the Arizona Cardinals are no exception. Kyler Murray won’t be available to start the season unless he surprises everyone with an unheralded comeback in training camp. Colt McCoy is probably finished after this season, Clayton Tune is a rookie, and neither David Blough nor Jeff Driskel will strike fear into an opponent.
But given how weak the NFC’s quarterbacks are, you may be shocked about where the Cards land. Keep reading to find out.
How do the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks stand vs. the NFC West?
4 - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford, Brett Rypien, Stetson Bennett, Dresser Winn
With a soon-to-be 15-year injury-prone veteran in Matthew Stafford as their projected starter, the Los Angeles Rams could have the worst quarterback situation in the conference, let alone the NFC West. Brett Rypien has played in just three career games and has a 4:8 touchdown to interception ratio.
Stetson Bennett could be intriguing, but the rookie was more of a product of the talent around him at the University of Georgia and was looked on as a fringe NFL talent over his final two college seasons. Dresser Winn is most likely a camp arm with no real chance of making the 53-man roster. Overall, they may claim the Cards are rebuilding, but you can count on the Rams to be on the hunt for a quarterback next offseason.