Ranking the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks against the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Holten Ahlers
Following his epic 2022 campaign, many will rank the Seattle Seahawks quarterback room as either the best or second-best in the division. The problem? It took Smith a decade to figure out how to play the position, and I’m not putting too much stock into one-year wonders. Not yet, anyway.
Despite putting together a sound rookie campaign for Denver in 2019, Drew Lock is 4-12 since and has shown he’s been nothing more than a wasted pick and trade piece. Holten Ahlers boasts incredible size and he enjoyed a productive collegiate career, but there are questions of whether he translates that success to the NFL.
Overall, if Geno Smith shows he can repeat his success from 2022, then the Seahawks may actually be set at quarterback for a few more years. But if he reverts into 2013-2021 mode, Seattle may be looking for a replacement as well. It will be interesting to see if Smith can enjoy another fine campaign.