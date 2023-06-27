Ranking the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks against the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, David Blough, Jeff Driskel
Kyler Murray won’t be around to start the season, but all signs point to the beginnings of a career renaissance if his constant presence at team headquarters all offseason gives us any indications. But even if Murray misses more than an extended period this season, Clayton Tune could be this team’s biggest sleeper, given his sneaky success at the University of Houston.
Colt McCoy won’t strike fear into any opposing defenses. But his veteran presence will be more than valuable for Murray and Tune. David Blough and Jeff Driskel are camp arms who shouldn’t make the 53-man roster.
Ideally, Murray returns and looks great in the new-look offense under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. And if he can come back, spread the ball around, win games, and show he can still be the guy, then the Arizona Cardinals might just end the year with the best quarterback situation in the division.