Ranking the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks against the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
1 - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen
If he’s fully healed from a torn UCL, Brock Purdy is the starter until former third overall pick Trey Lance can wrestle the job back from him. Despite being labeled as “Mr. Irrelevant,” Purdy put together an outstanding rookie year.
Even if Lance can’t win the job, he will still be a capable backup until a quarterback-needy team comes calling. Lance has too much raw talent to fade into the sunset, and someone will be inquiring for his services.
Sam Darnold is nothing more than a draft bust who is trying to keep his career afloat as a backup. Brandon Allen is your annual camp arm.
Overall, the San Francisco 49ers have a good problem at quarterback, but they will go with the hot hand in Purdy if he’s ready. And why wouldn’t they? He’s seen the field more in a single season than Lance has over his first two years.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)