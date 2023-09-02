Ranking Arizona Cardinals rookies from worst to best heading into 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the NFL’s younger teams, and they have a plethora of rookies heading into the 2023 season. Let’s rank them.
By Sion Fawkes
#8 to #5
8 - Owen Pappoe
Little has been said about Owen Pappoe in camp and in the preseason. He likely needs an adjustment period before he rises out of the eighth spot, so expect him to almost exclusively play on special teams in 2023.
7 - BJ Ojulari
BJ Ojulari should rise into at least the Top 5 as he sees the field this year, and his offseason injury explains his low ranking. If he ultimately works his way into receiving more playing time than Cameron Thomas, then you’ll know he’s on his way to enjoying a stellar career in the desert. With Myjai Sanders currently on IR, Ojulari could get his chance early.
6 - Dante Stills
Dante Stills showed us he could be a sure tackler in the preseason, even if he didn’t do enough to break into the starting lineup for a defensive line that looks rather weak on paper. Stills, however, showed enough that he could sneak into a rotational role if the Arizona Cardinals front three start experiencing issues that are either performance or injury-related.
5 - Emari Demercado
Emari Demercado was the only undrafted free agent to earn a spot on the 53-man roster who the Cardinals signed following the NFL Draft. His outing in the preseason showed us that he can be a sure handed pass-catcher out of the backfield, and that should be his role in Year 1.