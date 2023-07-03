Ranking the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers vs. the NFC West for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have a strong roster, but their receiving corps are at least a competitive unit against the rest of the NFC West in 2023.
The Arizona Cardinals have a better group of receivers than many in the sports media believe. No, DeAndre Hopkins is no longer there, but Marquise Brown is a proven commodity while Greg Dortch is one of the faster-rising slot receivers in the NFL. Then there is Michael Wilson, who could have a big year right away if he stays healthy.
So how do the Cardinals receivers stack up against the rest of the NFC West? Keep reading to learn more.
How the Arizona Cardinals receiving corps stack up vs. the NFC West
4 - Arizona Cardinals
Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Andre Baccellia
Like I said, the Arizona Cardinals have a competitive unit when ranked against their NFC West rivals. And although they technically rank in “last place” in the NFC West, this unit could mold itself into one of the better groups in the league.
Marquise Brown should slide smoothly into the WR1 role, while Michael Wilson adds an incredible dose of size. Greg Dortch and if he stays healthy, Rondale Moore are fast and sure handed. And don’t sleep on Zach Pascal, who enjoyed an adequate career so far as a pass-catcher.
3 - Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson
Cooper Kupp is still one of the most dynamic receivers in pro football. And his off-the-charts productivity is the only thing keeping the Los Angeles Rams out of the basement in these rankings.
So who was the Rams second-most productive receiver last season? Ben Skowronek, who logged just 39 receptions last season. Other than that, there is nothing to get excited about in the City of Angels.
2 - San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jajuan Jennings, Danny Gray, Chris Conley, Ray-Ray McCloud
When you look at Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, that’s about all you need to know when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers receiving unit. They are among the more formidable duos in the league, and you can expect the same thing in 2023, regardless of who lines up under center.
While there is a drop-off following Aiyuk and Samuel, that’s to be expected, with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle also pitching into the pass-catching unit.
1 - Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jackson Smith-Njigba, Dareke Young, Cody Thompson, Dee Eskridge
Just like Aiyuk and Samuel, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL, and they will be up there once again this season. Add in Jackson Smith-Njigba, and the Seattle Seahawks have a trio of receivers who will help carry the offense.
If Smith-Njigba picks up where he left off in 2021 after injuries hurt his 2022 campaign, there are no limits on what this unit will do. They will also give opposing defenses nightmares in 2023.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)