Ranking Cardinals’s 4 biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Even through a tough 10 years in Arizona, there have been some impressive draft hits.
4. S Tyrann Mathieu
Year, Round: 2013, 3rd (69th overall)
This one's kind of cheating, considering that 2013 was technically 11 years ago [deep sigh]. But outside of one other safety (who's going to show up later on this list, if you can believe it) who's been a bigger Cardinals draft success than Mathieu? After being a star for LSU, Mathieu came to Arizona and immediately made an impact, starting 11 games of the 13 games he appeared in. After a season where he put up 68 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, Mathieu finished 4th in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
And while injuries played a somewhat-significant role in his Cardinals career – he only played 16 games once while in Arizona – Mathieu continued to get better, and was a bonafide defensive star by the time he was named to the NFL's First Team All Pro squad in 2015. He's since made two more First Team All Pros, been named to a couple Pro Bowls, and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. On top of all that, going into his 11th year, he's still playing at a high level with the Saints. It was quite the find, even if most of Mathieu's career highlights have played out elsewhere.