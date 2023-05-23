Ranking the 5 most important games of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Week 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers
While I listed the Arizona Cardinals Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as one to dread, their Week 15 matchup gives them a major opportunity to stun their NFC West rival. Coming off of a bye week in Week 14, the Cards will have two weeks to prepare for San Francisco.
And at this point in the season, it could act as a measuring stick worth of progress to see how far this young team has come as they enter the final four weeks of the season. The Niners will be a daunting opponent, but they are also the perfect opponent in this situation.
4 - Week 16 at Chicago Bears
The Arizona Cardinals will renew five rivalries in 2023, including that of their original rival, the Chicago Bears. While this could be a “meaningless game” by the time these two teams meet, there is nothing meaningless about Chicago’s current team facing off against Chicago’s former team.
Even if the Cardinals and Bears toil through a pair of lean seasons, don’t think this game won’t hold an intense edge. Any Cardinals vs. Bears matchup in the Windy City will.