Ranking Kyler Murray vs. NFC West quarterbacks in 2023
Kyler Murray had a down year in 2022 and he may not be available in Week 1 for 2023. What does this mean for the fifth-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback?
By Sion Fawkes
Kyler Murray is undoubtedly a rare talent, despite his small size. Few quarterbacks in the NFL could pull some of his more incredible throws, and even fewer have his ability to escape pressure and extend plays, something we saw in Week 2 of last season.
But Murray also showed his downside last year, struggling more often than he had in his first three NFL seasons. Did his struggles and ultimate ACL injury cause him to freefall in among NFC West quarterbacks?
Ranking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray vs. NFC West
5 - Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
You could realistically put a few players in this slot. But I’m going with the one who has the most potential to become a relevant name, and that’s Trey Lance. No, Lance hasn’t been a great quarterback in his ultra-limited sample size, but the former third overall pick boasts a solid build, potential, and dual threat ability, something the other quarterbacks listed here either don’t or may no longer have.
While Lance’s future is not with the San Francisco 49ers, he will nonetheless find a home in this league. If he doesn’t beat out presumptive starting quarterback Brock Purdy for the job this season, then look for the Niners to likely trade him by the deadline.
4 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford could be the most curious case in the NFC West. And had I been ranking the division’s quarterbacks last season, he would have clocked in at Number 1. Unfortunately, Stafford may be finished in the NFL following a rash of injuries in 2022.
But it wasn’t just the injuries or his old age in NFL years that drops him to Number 4 on the list. It’s also the fact that, statistically, he’s been tanking. Last year, he turned in a career low 3.3% touchdown pass percentage, and an 87.4 passer rating, his lowest since 2014.