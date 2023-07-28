Ranking Kyler Murray vs. NFC West quarterbacks in 2023
Kyler Murray had a down year in 2022 and he may not be available in Week 1 for 2023. What does this mean for the fifth-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
As much as I would like to rank Brock Purdy higher on this list, it is not easy for me, thanks to this burning question: Did Purdy make the 49ers better, or did the 49ers make Purdy look good? Let’s not crown Purdy the next potential Tom Brady just yet, at least until he leads the Niners to a Super Bowl, and let’s not get too sold on Purdy until he faces some on-field adversity.
Purdy also had a great defense and a stellar running game, two ingredients for a then-rookie quarterback to succeed. However, this will also work in Purdy’s favor as the game will organically slow down for him, and a time may come when he elevates those around him.
2 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
I get that there are many in the Red Sea willing to give up on Kyler Murray, and you can justify their feelings. Murray has yet to prove he is the superstar the Arizona Cardinals thought they were drafting, but he still has two Pro Bowls and a Rookie of the Year honor to his name, so it’s not like the guy has no credentials.
I also get that, at this point in his career, he’s a far cry behind Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, the two quarterbacks taken Number 1 overall in the years following the 2019 NFL Draft. But Murray still boasts incredible natural talent that, when playing in the right offense, he could still climb another rung or two on the quarterback ladder.