Ranking each player in the Arizona Cardinals draft class following the 2023 season
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 rookie class saw a lot of playing time this past season, and that provides yet more evidence of the team’s culture change.
By Sion Fawkes
3rd - Michael Wilson, WR
Michael Wilson finished the season with just 38 catches, 565 yards, three touchdowns, and just one drop, and he made some spectacular grabs throughout the year. If it wasn’t for a rough patch toward the end of the year, Wilson would likely have ranked second on this list.
2nd - Dante Stills, DL
Dante Stills was the Cardinals final pick in 2023, and he looks like a diamond in the rough following what was a sensational season. Stills tracked down ball-carriers 41 times, recording 20 stops - PFF’s metric for plays that ended in the defense’s favor, 4.0 sacks, and 20 pressures. Nobody saw this production coming from Stills when training camp commenced last July.
1st - Paris Johnson Jr., OL
Per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com, Paris Johnson Jr. played in every single snap, something former NFL great Joe Thomas once did as a rookie. That’s 1,130 snaps per PFF, and it implies that the coaches trusted him more than any other player on the line this season. Sure, he needs to cut down on the penalties and give up fewer sacks, but he held firm against some elite pass rushers this year.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription[)