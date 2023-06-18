Ranking each position group on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
6 - Tight End
A potential-laden position, Trey McBride could enter the season and make a leap in 2023 while Zach Ertz takes on a TE2 role once he’s cleared to play. Blake Whiteheart and Bernhard Seikovits are also a pair of intriguing players who could also produce this season.
5 - Inside Linebacker
Inside linebacker is the one position group for the Cardinals that has no standout players. But it’s also a group that isn’t full of second-tier talent like what you see at defensive line. Overall, expect the likes of Kyzir White, Owen Pappoe, and Krys Barnes to hold their own.
4 - Wide Receiver
A highly underrated position group once the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with DeAndre Hopkins, the unit still has a solid playmaker in Marquise Brown. And with Michael Wilson coming aboard, the Cards also added much-needed size to a unit that will surprise a few people in 2023.