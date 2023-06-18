Ranking each position group on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - EDGE
Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas may not have played a lot in 2022, but when they had their respective chances, the duo impressed with six combined sacks. Enter B.J. Ojulari and Zaven Collins, and you’re going to see the EDGE position take off.
2 - Offensive Line
I don’t care what PFF thinks, the Cardinals offensive line will open more than a few lanes for James Conner and Company. As it stands, there isn’t a weak spot on the line, even if they lack a true, clear-cut center.
1 - Safety
Even if the Arizona Cardinals toiled with the worst roster in football in 2023, they have the NFL’s best duo at safety, and it’s not really much of a contest. Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, if they stay healthy, are going to let very few offenses beat the Redbirds deep.