Ranking the 5 most important games of Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
3.) Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears
While the Chargers will look new in 2024, so will the Chicago Bears but they should be much better. They are out of the Justin Fields era and have entered the Caleb Williams era at quarterback. In addition, they have loaded up on offense surrounding Williams with players like Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, D’Andre Swift and Rome Odunze to add with D.J. Moore. The Bears look fantastic on paper, but nothing matters until the game stars.
The reason why this game is on this list is because this could be a potential tiebreaker game for the playoffs if both Arizona and Chicago are fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Cardinals’ defense will need to find a way to rattle Williams and keep him from getting his weapons involved in the game. This should be an exciting matchup as Williams and Kyler Murray both have some of the strongest arms in the league.
2.) Week 17: @ LA Rams
The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams twice like usual but the second matchup is always the most important one. Arizona heads to southern California to take on the Rams in what could be a big matchup for both teams. The Rams have the Cardinals’ number as of lately and will be looking to take this late season matchup once again. Arizona is going to need to prove that not only can they beat this Rams team, but that it can be done in critical parts of the season. All division games are important, but this one feels like the most crucial one.