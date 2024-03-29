Ranking the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round draft picks
We take a look back at the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round picks.
By Brandon Ray
#8: DT Robert Nkemdiche, 2016
Coming off a division championship season and making an NFC championship appearance, the Cardinals were looking to build off of their success and keep the greatness going. In 2016, Arizona ended up selecting Robert Nkemdiche out of Ole Miss. In his rookie season, Nkemdiche played in just five games. In the 2017 season, Nkemdiche would play in 12 games, recording only 11 total tackles. Nkemdiche’s first sack would happen until this third season. In that season, Nkemdiche yet again would not play a full season but managed to get 4.5 sacks.
As expected, the Cardinals declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Right before the start of the 2019 season, Arizona released Nkemdiche.
#7: LB Haason Reddick, 2017
Comparing Reddick’s recent productivity against when he first entered the league, there is a big difference. Arizona took Haason Reddick who did not miss a single game as a member of the Cardinals. His first three years progressively improved but his final year with the Cardinals was his breakout season of his career to start. In 2020, Reddick recorded (at the time) a career high with 12.5 sacks along with 6 forced fumbles. Since the Cardinals declined Reddick’s fifth-year option, he was set to hit free agency going into the 2021 season where Reddick would sign a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. After a one year stint with the Panthers, Reddick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles where he earned his first Pro Bowl honors as well as being named to the second team All-Pro.
Arizona took on Reddick’s rookie deal but his maximum productivity did not come until the end before it was too late to get him on an extension.