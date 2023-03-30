Rashad Fenton provides much-needed depth in the Arizona Cardinals secondary
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort pulled off yet another under-the-radar signing with Rashad Fenton on Thursday.
The Arizona Cardinals needed some depth at corner, regardless of whether they take one in next month’s draft or if they primarily place star backer Isaiah Simmons in the slot. Enter Rashad Fenton, who hit some rough patches last season, but played well between 2019 and 2021 in a limited role.
Fenton will likely compete with Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew for playing time on the outside corner. But if the Cards snag a rookie in the early rounds, look for the three-way battle to occur at nickel. Or if Simmons primarily takes over that spot, dime.
As mentioned, Fenton’s numbers between 2019 and 2021 weren’t bad. In 2020, he saw his first taste of extended playing time, appearing in 16 games, and 525 snaps. That year, he allowed a 92.5 quarterback rating, a 62.1% completion percentage, and an interception. He did, however, allow 8.2 yards per target and 13.3 yards per catch.
Rashad Fenton should give the Arizona Cardinals quality depth
Fenton’s numbers improved in 2021. Although he allowed 68.5% of all passes thrown his way, Fenton also allowed just 6.0 yards per target, and 8.7 yards per completion. He recorded yet another interception, and allowed just an 84.0 quarterback rating in 14 games played, with eight starts.
While he regressed in 2022 and was traded to Atlanta after he struggled through five starts, Fenton has shown enough that he can provide remarkable depth for the Arizona Cardinals, and he can even spot start if necessary.
Now with another corner in the mix, it looks like the Cards are better off at the position than many initially thought following Byron Murphy’s departure earlier this month. If the Cards take a corner in the draft, it could develop into a more than serviceable unit.
