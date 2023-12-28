3 reasons why 2023 was never a lost season for the Arizona Cardinals
Through 16 weeks, the Arizona Cardinals are boasting an ugly 3-12 record, but it doesn’t mean the 2023 season was lost.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - The Cardinals evicted the ghosts of the Steve Keim era
Marco Wilson was the latest one to go here, and there isn’t a single Cardinals fan who is not okay with seeing the third-year corner continue his career elsewhere. Wilson is the latest of several Steve Keim era picks to have gone to the wayside, with guys like Josh Jones, Isaiah Simmons, and Myjai Sanders going elsewhere after posting marginally effective careers in the desert.
Then you had guys like Zach Allen, Byron Murphy, Rodney Hudson, Zach Ertz, and others who were integral parts to the Cardinals in recent years also either go somewhere else, retire, or spend time in the free agent market. Of course, some of these aforementioned names had talent, and a contingent of fans may have wanted some to remain in the desert.
But let me ask you this: Did they ever help the Arizona Cardinals win a single playoff game or even a division championship? Nope, so Ossenfort did the right thing in cutting loose or trading the Keim guys, something you’ll see more this offseason. And he will bring in players who will fit head coach Jonathan Gannon’s system better.