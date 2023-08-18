3 reasons the Arizona Cardinals will go over their projected win total in 2023
Per Fox Sports, the Arizona Cardinals projected win total sits at 4.5 wins, which ranks 32nd in the league, and two fewer than the next teams on the list.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals projected win total sits at 4.5, per Fox Sports, a meager number that many think they won’t hit, but some of us believe they can soar over that mark. Sure, the Redbirds are a rebuilding football team, and no, they aren’t going to contend for the playoffs barring anything short of a storybook run.
But they are more than capable of winning more than their projected win total, especially with teams like the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams (twice), Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, and the wildly overhyped Cleveland Browns on their schedule, among others. But why can the Cardinals beat most of the aforementioned teams? There are a few reasons they will creep higher than that 4.5-win mark.
Why the Arizona Cardinals can supersede their projected win total in 2023
1 - More talent than many think on defense
The Arizona Cardinals may have more talent on defense than initially advertised. In their Week 1 win vs. the Denver Broncos, the defensive line and pass rush looked menacing, and if that continues, then this defense is already close to complete.
They already have a trio of talented safeties, a solid corner in Marco Wilson, plus a leader in Kyzir White to go with that surprising pass rush. Throw in an intriguing rookie like Kei’Trel Clark, and suddenly, the Cardinals defense looks like it can at least hang with even some of the NFL’s most talented teams.
While it’s still early, this is a group that already looks like they are capable of applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks. And with three ballhawks at safety and potentially a fourth one in Marco Wilson, if the Cards pass rush is consistent, this defense could be creating a lot of turnovers. This could give the Cards some short fields to work with and an ideal offensive scheme could be rewarding.