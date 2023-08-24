3 reasons why the Arizona Cardinals only got a seventh round pick for Simmons
Earlier today, we found out that the Arizona Cardinals traded safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a seventh round pick.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - They just wanted to get rid of him and cut their losses
This one ties into the first explanation - following a poor performance in the preseason, the Arizona Cardinals just wanted to get him out the door. If that’s the case, you may be asking why, if a team like the New York Giants wanted him so badly, wouldn’t they just wait until he was on waivers? Again, this is assuming the Cards were planning to release him next week.
By trading a seventh round pick for Simmons, it shows that a team like the Giants didn’t want to risk him going through waivers. Clearly, a former eighth overall pick would be picked up rather quickly, perhaps by a bottom-tier team had he been released.
To minimize this risk, New York could have offered a seventh rounder, and the Cards may not have gotten any other offers for Simmons, so Ossenfort went ahead and made the trade.