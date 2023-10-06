3 reasons the Arizona Cardinals will win in Week 5 (and 2 reasons they won’t)
The Arizona Cardinals, surprisingly, have a manageable opponent this week in what was supposed to be a mighty Cincinnati Bengals team.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals EDGE rushers could make life tough for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow isn’t known for his scrambling, and with an injured calf, his running ability could be shut down entirely as he tries to compensate. So far through four games, the Arizona Cardinals have a pass rush that has shown they can get to the quarterback often.
Unfortunately, they don’t blitz a lot, but when they do, the Redbirds often find themselves chasing quarterbacks. They have blitzed only 17.9% of the time per dropback, which is the fifth-lowest in the NFL, and this gives the illusion of a non-existent pass rush. But when you look at sack totals, they’re tied for 11th in the league with 12 sacks.
In that same bold predictions article linked in the previous slide, I pointed out that the Cards need to rush Burrow more often. Let Dennis Gardeck run rampant, and even when they’re not rushing the passer, line him up at EDGE. The more Gardeck is in the box at his natural position, it will force the Bengals to assume he’s coming on every play.