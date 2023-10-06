3 reasons the Arizona Cardinals will win in Week 5 (and 2 reasons they won’t)
The Arizona Cardinals, surprisingly, have a manageable opponent this week in what was supposed to be a mighty Cincinnati Bengals team.
By Sion Fawkes
Why they won’t win
1 - Inconsistency on offense can once again plague the Cardinals
The common denominator with the Arizona Cardinals struggles all season has been their sheer inconsistency on offense. Last week, they scored 10 points in the first half, and they amassed just six in the second. Against Dallas the week before, it was seven points, and eight points in Week 2. Go back to Week 1, and the Cards scored just three in the second half.
Therefore, they’ve totaled 24 points in the second half through the first four games of the season, averaging to six per game. If the Redbirds score 17 points in the first two quarters, or 21, we know by now that the game isn’t even close to being over, even if they shut out the Bengals in the first two quarters.
Sooner than later, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will figure it out, so maybe this is the week. Thanks to the Bengals defense’s struggles, it gives the Cards a manageable opponent to perhaps break through this second-half slump.