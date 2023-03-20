Top 5 receivers the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
Wide receiver could be an important position for the Arizona Cardinals if they trade DeAndre Hopkins before April 27th.
Receiver isn’t the biggest need for the Arizona Cardinals, much like running back, whose rankings we covered a few days ago. However, given DeAndre Hopkins’ likely inevitable trade, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals go after a receiver in the middle rounds.
Since we got the likes of Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch in the desert, along with the newly-signed Zach Pascal, Arizona could still use a little more help. And since three of the four players listed above are 5’9 and under, expect general manager Monti Ossenfort to chase some size.
Like the previous rankings that have so far included running backs, and even quarterbacks, the players listed below are not the best overall. Instead, they have been selected based on where I’m projecting the Cards to take a receiver if they choose one, plus intangibles like size and strength.
5 receivers the Arizona Cardinals could consider
1 - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Size should jump out regarding receivers in the 2023 class for the Cardinals, and the 6’2, 210lb Xavier Hutchinson has it. And in his three seasons at Iowa State, the lengthy prospect always seemed to produce, collecting 64 receptions, 771 yards, and 4 touchdowns in his first year at the next level.
In 2022, Hutchinson was among the most productive receivers in the game, snagging 107 receptions, 1,171 yards, and six touchdowns. His yards per reception clocked in at just 11.5, but as it stands, the Arizona Cardinals need a possession receiver, and Hutchinson could be that guy.
2 - Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
Andrei Iosivas is a taller, lankier prospect than Hutchinson, standing at 6’3, 201lb. Unlike Hutchinson, however, Iosivas didn’t enjoy the same production as his FBS counterpart.
He caught just 125 passes in his entire collegiate career at Princeton, and the competition he faced was substantially weaker than what Hutchinson saw at Iowa State. However, if the Arizona Cardinals want to implement a vertical offense, they need to consider this speedster.