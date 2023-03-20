Top 5 receivers the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Dontayvion Wicks carries less height than Hutchinson and Iosivas, but he’s a bulkier 6’1, 201lb. Given his marginal collegiate production and experience - 90 receptions in 23 career games, Wicks likely won’t go in the first 105 selections, so the Arizona Cardinals could snag him in the late rounds if they wanted to take a flier on him.
One reason I ranked Wicks at #3 and not lower, however, is that he’s a remarkable speedster, evidenced by his 18.8 career yards per reception. In 2021, that number skyrocketed to 21.1 per on 57 receptions, 1,203 yards, and 9 touchdowns. If he’s available late, the Redbirds need to snag him.
4 - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Perhaps my favorite prospect on this list, the 6’3, 215lb Cedric Tillman carries the kind of size that would fill a potential void DeAndre Hopkins could leave. While he toiled for three seasons between 2018 and 2020, Tillman recorded 64 catches, 1,018 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 2021, with 16.9 yards per reception.
Unfortunately, he played in just six games last season. But he still snagged 37 receptions for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns, good for 6.16 receptions per game.