Top 5 receivers the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
5 - Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
Before you ask, yes, Jalen Wayne is related to the great Reggie Wayne, so that should give you a reason to get excited for this one should the Arizona Cardinals snag the small school product. The downer? Wayne never had a great season at South Alabama, snagging a career best 58 receptions, 816 yards, and 9 touchdowns during his senior season.
However, like other receivers on this list, Wayne carries ideal size to sneak into the lineup this year if he comes to the desert. Wayne likely won’t go until at least the fifth round, so Monti Ossenfort can address other positions before swinging back around to take Wayne.
Overall, any of the above receivers would fare well in the Cardinals offense. Zach Pascal gives them a larger target, but the Cards would be wise to further address size in the receiving unit at some point, likely later, in the NFL Draft. Will it be one of the above? We will find out in about five weeks.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference and ESPN.com)